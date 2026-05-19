IAEA warns of Barakah NPP attacks danger

Head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi warned that a direct attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates could lead to severe radioactive consequences.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council following a recent drone attack targeting the facility, he said the situation is highly concerning.

"This is a nuclear site in the Middle East, where the consequences of an attack could be most serious," Rafael Grossi said.

The IAEA chief stressed that the Barakah plant in the Abu Dhabi Emirate is an operating nuclear facility containing thousands of kilograms of nuclear material, including fresh and spent fuel.

"In case of an attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant, a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment," Rafael Grossi said.

He added that damage to external power supply lines could also pose serious risks, potentially leading to reactor core damage.

The IAEA chief further warned that both scenarios would require emergency protective measures, including evacuations, sheltering, and the use of stable iodine over distances extending to several hundred kilometers.

On Sunday, UAE officials said a fire erupted near the Barakah power plant due to a drone strike.