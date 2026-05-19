ATOR reports little change in tour prices despite dollar's fall

Russia's Association of Tour Operators has noted a slight decline in prices for international travel packages amid the dollar's drop, TASS reported, citing the organization's analytical service.

According to the association, June tours to budget four- and five-star hotels fell by no more than 9%, while premium hotel accommodations dropped by just 3 to 5%.

Earlier, media outlets reported that tour prices to Türkiye and Thailand had fallen to 2020 levels, claiming a five-day trip to Türkiye including airfare would cost 40,000 rubles.

ATOR clarified that this price applies to tours to Istanbul with a stay in a poorly rated two-star hotel without meals.

The minimum cost for a five-day all-inclusive holiday for two in Antalya starts at 60,000 rubles excluding luggage; in Alanya on charter flights from major operators, from 65,400 rubles; and on the Aegean coast, from 71,100 rubles.

The association attributed the availability of low-cost short tours to targeted ticket sales for upcoming flights rather than to exchange rate fluctuations. ATOR advises against delaying tour purchases in hopes of further dollar declines, as high hotel occupancy is likely to increase the cost of remaining rooms.