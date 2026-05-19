Azerbaijan opens railway border with Georgia

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on the resumption of railway service with Georgia.

Starting May 25, 2026, citizens of Azerbaijan and all foreign nationals eligible to enter Azerbaijan without a visa will be allowed to travel between Azerbaijan and Georgia by rail.

According to the decision approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Customs Committee, the State Border Service, the State Migration Service, and Azerbaijan Railways, are tasked with implementing the decision in accordance with existing legislation.

Passenger train service on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route is scheduled to resume on May 26, 2026, in line with a joint communiqué signed by the governments of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Under a preliminary agreement between Azerbaijan Railways and Georgian Railways, trains will depart from Baku daily at 23:10, arriving in Tbilisi at 08:41 the following day.

Return trips from Tbilisi will depart at 21:00 and arrive in Baku at 06:24 the next day.