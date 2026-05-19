IRGC threatens war 'far beyond region'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that the war in the Middle East will spread beyond the region if the United States and Israel resume attacks on Iran.

"If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you in places you cannot even imagine," the statement reads.

In a statement, the IRGC said it still had not brought "all the capacities" of the country "into action."

The warning comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington could strike Iran again if no deal on a lasting settlement is reached in the coming days. Trump warned, however, that if an agreement isn't made, he could order a major wave of new strikes "on a moment's notice."