Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference

The 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements" is being held jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the ANAMA Board Vugar Suleymanov said that since November 2020, approximately $590 million has been allocated for humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan, 96% of this amount have been covered by the Government of Azerbaijan, Trend reported.

He noted that Azerbaijan has demonstrated strong national will and responsibility in addressing the mine problem, demonstrating the clear importance that our state attaches to ensuring safe return, reconstruction, and recovery.

The chairman of the ANAMA Board emphasized that the scale of contamination of territories with mines and explosive ordnance is still quite large, therefore, stronger international support is needed to intensify the clearance process, reduce risks to the civilian population, and ensure the timely implementation of urban rehabilitation and development projects in the liberated areas.

"In this regard, we believe that international cooperation in the field of mine clearance cannot be viewed solely as support for clearance operations. This cooperation should be seen as an investment in human security, safe return, sustainable development, and long-term peace," Suleymanov said.

No country can tackle the landmine problem alone, he noted, explaining that international cooperation, technical expertise exchange, donor support, innovation, and strong national ownership are all necessary to move from contaminated sites to recovery, from risk to resilience.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat said that Azerbaijan's activities in the field of mine clearance are commendable.

"Mines have claimed more than 3,500 victims in Azerbaijan since 1991. Since November 2020, 73 people have been killed in mine incidents, including 58 civilians, while another 364 people, including 183 civilians, have been injured, often with life-changing consequences," Hayat said.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's significant progress in mine action. To date, 25.6% of contaminated areas have been cleared and made safe for use. This has contributed to the return of around 38,200 former internally displaced persons, as well as the restoration of economic activity, public services and community life in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, Hayat said.

The two-day conference will feature panel discussions and the signing of a number of documents. A signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between ANAMA and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center will take place as part of the event.