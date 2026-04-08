Bayramov and Kosherbayev discuss Middle Corridor and situation in Middle East

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev have discussed the Middle Corridor in Baku on April 8.

The one-on-one meeting between the ministers then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic relations, and widely discussed issues arising from these relations, as well as the regional situation.

"The meeting noted that cooperation between the two countries has intensified in recent years and has become a multifaceted cooperation format covering the economy, trade, energy, industry, transport-logistics, digitalization and technology, agriculture, tourism, culture, humanitarian, and education," the statement reads.

The meeting underscored the strategic importance of cooperation on the Middle Corridor and pointed out that this route contributes to the increase in freight traffic between Europe and Asia, and that strengthening transit potential is an important direction.

The parties expressed serious concern about the tension in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts only through diplomatic means.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.