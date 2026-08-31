Vestnik Kavkaza

Bessent-Siluanov meeting was productive - US Treasury

Bessent-Siluanov meeting was productive - US Treasury
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov held a "productive" one-on-one meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted G20 summit.

“Secretary Bessent had a productive meeting with the Russian finance minister,” Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs Erin Browne said.

Bessent conveyed to Siluanov that the U.S. wants to see "a peaceful outcome” in Ukraine, she told POLITICO.

A Treasury spokesperson said the two discussed “Trump’s plan for peace and economic growth.”

Earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry reported that "issues of Russian-U.S. cooperation on the financial track and interaction within the G20 were discussed" by the ministers.

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