Bessent details Operation Economic Outcast against Iran

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announces a massive 'Economic D-Day' offensive against Iran, launching sweeping new sanctions to cripple the regime's financial lifelines.

"We are launching an economic onslaught against Iran's financial connections around the globe," Bessent said as he unveiled the new sanctions scheme, dubbed "Operation Economic Outcast."

He stressed that the countries that fail to comply with the new U.S. sanctions on Iran will be de-facto denied access to the U.S. dollar. Bessent did not elaborate when the new sectoral sanctions on Iran will come into force.

In his words, the U.S. administration is ready to wait for some time.

"They [other countries] should know that that will move very quickly, and that we are serious. Secondary sanctions are a very powerful tool. We believe that a warning shot and a level set of expectations is appropriate. And if people do not want to meet our expectations, then we expect and they should expect that they should leave the dollar system," Bessent said.

According to him, US President Donald Trump is making phone calls to global leaders, telling them to cut any ties with Iran.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary said that the president is calling world leaders with specific requests to stop contacts with Iran, but refuse to name those who received calls from the U.S.