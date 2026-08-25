Bill Gates wants to meet with China's Xi

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is looking to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, eager to propose global efforts to mitigate the growing ‌risks posed by artificial intelligence.

The billionaire philanthropist said he believes China might agree to restricting potentially dangerous AI model releases if the U.S. took initiative on that first, Reuters reported.

Gates also said he'd like to propose ​that countries monitor AI's ability to create molecules and carry out biological attacks - something that would not get in the way of any tech industry's development.

President Xi "might be surprised by ⁠how vehement I am," he said, noting that China is protecting children from AI companion addiction.

"Yes, in the past, technology never did this. This time is different. This is like an evolutionary milestone that needs incredible policy management by society ​as a whole," Gates said.

Gates agrees that the United States should take the lead, but says it must establish what criteria would determine what action.