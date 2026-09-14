Kazakhstan, South Korea become strategic partners

The presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea met in Seoul. Following the talks, the sides exchanged diplomatic notes on upgrading bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Kazakhstan and South Korea have upgraded their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a statement published on the website of the President of Kazakhstan reads.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Seoul between the presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lee Jae Myung.

“Last year, we held our first telephone conversation, during which we agreed to continue developing a strategic partnership based on mutual trust and friendship. Today, we reached an agreement to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focused on the future,”

— Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.