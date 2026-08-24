Bitcoin rises by 4 percent and exceeds 81,000 dollars

The two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum are rising, according to data from Binance.

As of 10:10 Moscow time, Bitcoin was up 4.13% at $80,756. Ethereum was up 1.89% at $2,508.At one point, the price broke above $81,272, but failed to hold the new level.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of August 25, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.71 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for $1.62 trillion, or 59.9%, while Ethereum accounted for $302.52 bln, or 11.2%.

According to Coinglass data, global cryptocurrency exchanges liquidated positions held by more than 96,000 traders worth $647.91 mln over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin accounted for the largest share of liquidations. Around $191.31 mln in liquidations involved long positions, while $456.61 mln involved short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past 24 hours was placed on the Bitget cryptocurrency exchange in the BTCUSDT_UMCBL pair and was worth $103.54 mln.