Board of Peace names consequences of failure to implement Gaza plan

Failure to implement the Board of Peace’s plan for resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip will lead to the collapse of the ceasefire reached between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Board’s High Representative for Gaza Nikolay Mladenov said.

"Failure to comply with the roadmap developed by the Board of Peace threatens to derail the Gaza ceasefire," Mladenov said.

The Board of Peace official stressed that his warning "applies to both the Israeli and Palestinian sides." He added that there is no better alternative to the current plan for Gaza.

"The Board of Peace has determined the mechanism for deploying the International Stabilization Force and the locations where it will be stationed in Gaza," Mladenov said.

"An agreement has been reached with Morocco on the participation of the kingdom’s contingent in the International Stabilization Force in Gaza," he said, adding that the advance contingent of the International Stabilization Force should arrive in the Gaza Strip soon.

The Board of Peace official also reported "ongoing talks with the Israeli side on increasing humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave."