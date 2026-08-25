According to media reports, John Ratcliffe is on a visit to the Russian capital. He will hold several meetings during the trip.

On the morning of August 25, CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow, informed sources report.

According to CBS, he will hold several meetings in the Russian capital.

"Ratcliffe is in Moscow... for meetings,"

– the sources said.

The C-17 military transport plane carrying the CIA Director landed at Vnukovo International Airport. Before the Moscow visit, the aircraft spent several days in Riga, where it arrived from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.