Chechnya, Dagestan estimate flood damage

The damage from the floods that hit Dagestan and Chechnya will exceed one billion rubles, and this is not final sum. The North Caucasus Federal District is expecting a new wave of natural disasters that could seriously impact the region.

Dagestan and Chechnya will have to spend over a billion rubles to compensate for the material damage caused by heavy rains and squalls. This estimate is still preliminary, Yuri Chaika, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District said, the press service of the Dagestan governor's administration infomrs.

"The emergency zone affects several constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and the amount of material damage, according to preliminary estimates, will exceed one billion rubles,”

- Yuri Chaika said.