China demands Strait of Hormuz be unblocked

Chinese authorities are demanding the restoration of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and consider the United States’ blockade of it an irresponsible step, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"In a situation where the parties involved have already reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire, the strengthening of the U.S. military presence and targeted blocking operations being carried out will only lead to an exacerbation of contradictions and increased tensions," Guo Jiakun said.

According to him, China insists that each side strictly abide by the ceasefire agreement, focusing on dialogue and peace talks, so as to restore normal shipping in the strait as soon as possible.

The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by the U.S. is a "dangerous and irresponsible action," the Chinese diplomat noted.

Washington is "undermining the already fragile ceasefire," further damaging shipping, Guo Jiakun stressed, adding that only a complete cessation of hostilities will allow creating conditions for a final settlement.