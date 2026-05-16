Abu Dhabi may respond to Barakah NPP attack

The United Arab Emirates reserves the right to respond to the attack on a generator of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said during a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the WAM news agency, the top UAE diplomat "strongly condemned the terror attack" when a drone struck a generator outside the Barakah NPP’s inner perimeter causing fire to it.

Al-Nahyan stressed that "attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure constitute a flagrant violation of international law" and the UAE has the right to respond to such terror attacks".