Vestnik Kavkaza

Abu Dhabi may respond to Barakah NPP attack

Abu Dhabi may respond to Barakah NPP attack
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United Arab Emirates reserves the right to respond to the attack on a generator of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said during a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the WAM news agency, the top UAE diplomat "strongly condemned the terror attack" when a drone struck a generator outside the Barakah NPP’s inner perimeter causing fire to it.

Al-Nahyan stressed that "attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure constitute a flagrant violation of international law" and the UAE has the right to respond to such terror attacks".

520 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.