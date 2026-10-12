Coalition strikes Houthi fuel depots

Saudi military forces, with the participation of allies, have struck Houthi fuel depots. According to Riyadh, the facilities were being used for military purposes.

The Saudi-led coalition carried out strikes against underground Houthi fuel depots. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki stated that the rebels are actively using civilian facilities for their operations.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has determined that Houthi terrorist groups are using civilian facilities and vital resources to support their military needs,”

– Turki al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki added that fuel tanks and fuel-handling berths in the provinces of Dhamar, Sana'a, and Al-Hudaydah were also targeted. Reports indicate that the Houthis utilized these facilities to support missile and drone attacks.

It is noted that the coalition took measures to prevent civilian casualties in Yemen.