Dozens injured in bus accident on Georgia-Moscow route

A bus traveling from Georgia to Moscow was involved in an accident in Stavropol Krai, according to the regional State Traffic Inspectorate.

On the night of August 29-30, the accident occurred on the Kavkaz federal highway when the driver, travelling at unsafe speed, collided with a KAMAZ truck and veered into a ditch.

There were 43 people on board the bus at the time of the crash. All injured were taken to hospital in Pyatigorsk.

"As a result of the accident, according to preliminary information (as of 6:00 a.m.), five people on the passenger bus died at the scene, and 38 people (including 10 children) were taken to the Pyatigorsk Central City Hospital (preliminary information indicates there were 43 people on the bus)",

Regional State Traffic Inspectorate reported.