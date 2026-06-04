Drone attack on ships in Black Sea: Five Azerbaijani citizens killed

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has reported that five Azerbaijani nationals were killed in a drone strike targeting a tanker and two bulk carriers in the Black Sea.

Three crew members were injured and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Yeysk, according to the ministry. A total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens were aboard the vessels.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is in contact with other relevant agencies over the incident, and a team from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia has departed for the scene.

Russia has extended condolences to Azerbaijan. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Moscow is aware of which country is behind the attack.

"We know very well who is using airborne and naval drones to attack peaceful civilian vessels in the Black Sea and even the Mediterranean",

Galuzin said.