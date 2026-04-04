Armenia’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Union allows the South Caucasus republic to develop at a pace above the average in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have EAEU integration. And you earn money, considerable funds there. And your EAEU membership allows you now to develop at an accelerated rate, much higher than the CIS average and surely higher than in the Russian Federation," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Armenian leadership is aware that the South Caucasus republic cannot simultaneously stay in the EAEU and the European Union,

"But the Armenian leadership believes that currently nothing impedes the EAEU and nothing threatens the EAEU and if such a situation emerges, they will examine it, weigh all arguments for and against it and make a decision," Peskov said.

According to him, this is also a sovereign position and at least it is important that Yerevan understands that. The spokesman noted that the operational systems of the EAEU and the EU are different and unmatchable