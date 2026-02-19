EU designates IRGC as terrorist organization

The EU Council has officially added Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of terrorist organizations, formalizing a political agreement reached by diplomats on January 29 during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

The decision subjects the IRGC to restrictive measures under the EU's counter-terrorism sanctions regime. These include the freezing of any financial assets and economic resources held by the organization within EU member states, as well as a prohibition on European entities providing funds or economic support to the IRGC.

With this update to the EU terrorist list, the total number of individuals subject to sanctions now stands at 13, along with 23 associations and entities.