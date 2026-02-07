EU not seeking to normalize relations with Georgia - Kobakhidze

Relations between Georgia and the European Union have not changed, remaining at a low level, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel.

"We hope that the European Union and its bureaucracy will be able to regain sovereignty. In such an event, the situation will change, but so far, the situation remains difficult for the European bureaucracy. And, hence, the level of our relations remains as it was in previous years, which is deplorable," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to the PM, Georgia has been facing external pressure for several years in a row.