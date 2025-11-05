EU stops issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians - report

The European Union has stopped issuing multiple-entry Schengen tourist visas to Russian citizens in most cases, Politico reported, citing European officials.

According to the newspaper, the EU is also working on stricter restrictions aimed at reducing the number of Russians visiting EU countries. The new rules could take effect this week.

Politico emphasized that visa issuance remains the prerogative of individual states; therefore, the European Commission can only complicate the process, not introduce a comprehensive ban.

In 2024, the European Union issued 552,000 Schengen tourist visas to Russians, a 10% increase from 2023.

Earlier, in its 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the EU banned the provision of tourist services in Russia.