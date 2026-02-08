EU to impose sanctions targeting Russian oil via Georgian ports - media

The EU plans to include restrictions on third countries for the first time in its upcoming 20th package of sanctions against Russia, specifically targeting port operations in Georgia and Indonesia, Reuters reports citing sources.

The new package will aim to restrict operations involving Russian oil at the port of Kulevi in Georgia and the port of Karimun in Indonesia.

Banks from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Laos will also be added to the sanctions list.

Furthermore, the EU intends to blacklist 42 more tankers.

Brussels had previously announced that the 20th sanctions package would impose strict measures against maritime transportation of Russian oil.