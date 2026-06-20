Egypt claims first-ever World Cup match victory

Egypt defeated New Zealand 3-1 in a second-round group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver, Canada.

Mostafa Zico scored in the 58th minute, Mohamed Salah added a second in the 67th, and Trezeguet sealed the victory in the 82nd minute. Finn Surman scored New Zealand’s lone goal in the 15th minute.

The win was Egypt’s first in World Cup history. Before this match, the Egyptians had played eight games at the tournament, recording three draws and five defeats.

Uruguay and Cabo Verde played out a 2-2 draw in a second-round group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, Florida.

Uruguay took the lead through Maximiliano Araujo in the 44th minute, before Agustin Canobbio doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time (45+6). Cabo Verde responded through Kevin Pina in the 21st minute and Helio Varela in the 61st, completing the comeback. Pina was substituted in the 70th minute, while Cabo Verde forward Gilson Benchimol featured for 58 minutes.

The match marked only the second World Cup appearance for Cabo Verde. Earlier in the tournament, they held Spain to a 0-0 draw.

Spain leads Group H with four points, followed by Cabo Verde and Uruguay on two points each. Saudi Arabia sits bottom with one point.

In the final group fixtures, Uruguay will face Spain, while Cabo Verde will meet Saudi Arabia.

Spain has defeated Saudi-Arabia 4-0 in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage in Atlanta (Georgia, US).

The goals were scored by Lamine Yamal (in the 10th minute) and Mikel Oyarzabal (the 21st and 24th minutes). Saudi defender Hasan Tambakti scored an own goal in the 49th minute.

Spain will play its final group match vs Uruguay and Saudi Arabia will face Cabo Verde on June 27.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.