Eight railcars of Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russia will deliver grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan. The train scheduled to depart today will carry eight railcars of grain.

This follows the delivery of 25 railcars, approximately 1,700 tons, of grain to Armenia yesterday.

Regular grain deliveries from Russia via this route began in November last year, with total supplies exceeding 20,000 tons to date. Azerbaijan has also begun fuel supplies to Armenia.

Previously, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the issue of transit supplies during the Davos forum, stating that the countries could eventually reach an agreement on reverse transit from Armenia to Russia via Azerbaijan.