Emine Erdoğan makes phone call to Mehriban Aliyeva

First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan made a phone call to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on August 26, according to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Emine Erdoğan congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her robust health and continued success.

She emphasized that the Azerbaijani First Vice-President’s charitable activities are highly appreciated around the world.

Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the first ladies fondly recalled their warm meetings.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdoğan expressed confidence that the brotherly relations and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to develop successfully.