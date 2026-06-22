Erdogan and Pezeshkian discuss strengthening peace in Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reassured his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that his country will provide support to bring the U.S.-Iran negotiation process to a peaceful conclusion, the Turkish leader’s office said after their phone call.

President Erdogan welcomed the agreement between Iran and the United States and stated that Turkey will offer all possible assistance to the peaceful completion of the negotiation process. He noted that it is important to be vigilant toward those who are seeking to derail the talks.

The Turkish president also said that "taking steps to strengthen regional peace is an important and necessary undertaking, and Turkey will work toward this goal".