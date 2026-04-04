Erdoğan explains Rutte his vision of Iranian conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke today with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, outlining his vision for the further development of the conflict in Iran.

Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held an important telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the two discussed pressing regional and global issues, as well as problems related to NATO, and, of course, the protracted conflict in Iran, the Turkish leader's office reports.

"President Erdogan noted that the process that began with the intervention in Iran has led to a geostrategic impasse, and the international community must intensify its efforts to end this war,”

- the Statement by the Turkish Presidential Office.