Evacuation flight arrives to pick up Israelis in Saudi Arabia

An evacuation flight has arrived to Saudi Arabia for passengers on a plane that was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv this morning. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia due to an incident on board.

Flydubai sent an evacuation flight to Saudi Arabia for passengers on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, boarding has begun.

The flight is expected to depart today, with the aircraft due to arrive in Israel at around 18:00 Moscow time. However, according to the Ynet news portal, some Israelis are refusing to board after the morning incident.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a fight between the pilots, during which one of them was stabbed.

According to media reports, Israel is treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack. One of the distress signals sent from the aircraft was related to a possible hijacking attempt.