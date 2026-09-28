US and coalition forces have left Erbil Air Base, marking the end of the 12‑year "Inherent Resolve" mission in Iraq.

"The orderly withdrawal of coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marks the successful conclusion of the military mission that led to the defeat of ISIS* in Iraq",

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said.

Responsibility for regional security now falls to the Iraqi armed forces, though the US will continue limited military training and intelligence sharing.

Washington and Baghdad agreed on the withdrawal in 2024, with up to 2,500 US troops remaining. US forces were stationed in Erbil and the government district of the Iraqi capital.

The US military invaded Iraq in 2003, and its troops remained in the country after major combat operations ended, as terrorist threats in the region grew during the mid‑2010s.

*Terrorist group banned in Russia