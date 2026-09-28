Kremlin considers re-export of Turkish S-400s to friendly country

Moscow is in contact over the potential transfer of Turkish S‑400 systems to a friendly country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This topic is on the agenda; relevant work is underway, and appropriate contacts are being maintained",

Peskov said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had earlier noted Russia's readiness to consider re‑exporting the systems.

Türkiye bought four S‑400 battalions from Russia in 2017 for $2.5 billion. After the delivery, Washington excluded Ankara from the F‑35 programme. Türkiye is now negotiating its return, with the US citing the abandonment of the Russian systems as a key condition.