Flydubai jet diverted to Saudi Arabia after pilots reportedly fight

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the crew issued several alerts, one linked to a possible hijacking attempt, media reported.

Israeli fighters were scrambled. The plane turned around over Jordan and landed in Saudi Arabia.

According to Israeli media, the incident was caused by a fight between the pilots, with circumstances still being clarified.

More than 150 people, mostly Israeli citizens, were on board. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting.