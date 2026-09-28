Vestnik Kavkaza

Flydubai jet diverted to Saudi Arabia after pilots reportedly fight

Flydubai jet diverted to Saudi Arabia after pilots reportedly fight
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the crew issued several alerts, one linked to a possible hijacking attempt, media reported.

Israeli fighters were scrambled. The plane turned around over Jordan and landed in Saudi Arabia.

According to Israeli media, the incident was caused by a fight between the pilots, with circumstances still being clarified.

More than 150 people, mostly Israeli citizens, were on board. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting.

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