Vestnik Kavkaza

VI Azerbaijan Defense Exhibition ADEX-2026 opens in Baku

VI Azerbaijan Defense Exhibition ADEX-2026 opens in Baku
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The VI Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX‑2026 and the XV Securex Caspian internal security exhibition opened at the Baku Expo Center on Wednesday.

The events are organised by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence Industry with support from Caspian Event Organizers.

The opening ceremony is attended by state and government officials, diplomats, international organisation representatives, and foreign delegations. Defence Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev read a letter from President Ilham Aliyev to participants.

Both exhibitions run for three days.

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