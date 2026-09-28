EU opposes Georgia's OSCE chairmanship bid for 2027

Brussels opposes Tbilisi's bid to chair the OSCE in 2027, the portal Rapporteur reported.

According to Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Tbilisi aims to lead the organization and is ready to engage with its members.

EU official Christian Wigand said the EU backs Cyprus' candidacy and is not considering alternatives. Cyprus' bid, however, is blocked by Türkiye, creating uncertainty in the OSCE.

The Baltic states are reportedly among the most active opponents of Georgia's application. The issue will be decided at the OSCE Council of Ministers meeting in early December.