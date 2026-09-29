Flydubai flights to Israel may be suspended

Israel's Transport Ministry has called for Flydubai flights to the country to be suspended following an incident involving a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

Israel's Transport Ministry has called for Flydubai flights to the country to be suspended amid an incident involving a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that occurred this morning.

The transport authorities of the Jewish state accused the airline of violating an agreement that prohibited Omani pilots from operating aircraft on flights to Israel.

"Flydubai violated the agreement; an Omani pilot was not allowed to fly to Israel. The agreement only refers to pilots from countries with which Israel has official relations,”

– the Transport Ministry informed.

The incident involving a Flydubai aircraft on the Dubai-Tel Aviv route occurred this morning. The aircraft sent a hijacking alert. Later, media reports emerged about a conflict between the pilots. The aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia.