Astana, Berlin to cooperate on oil and gas supplies to Europe

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany adopted a declaration following the Kazakh leader's visit to Germany. The document outlines, among other things, cooperation regarding oil and gas supplies to Europe.

Kazakhstan and Germany intend to cooperate on energy security, including the supply of oil and gas to Europe. This is set out in a declaration adopted by the two countries' presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, following the Kazakh head of state's official visit to Berlin.

"The parties intend to develop cooperation within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Germany Energy Dialogue and through the H2-Diplo office (an initiative of the German Foreign Ministry regarding the climate and energy agenda - ed.) in Astana, with the aim of strengthening energy supply reliability, developing energy corridors, decarbonizing industry, and expanding the use of renewable energy sources and green hydrogen,"

- the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan informed.

The declaration also notes that Kazakhstan and Germany welcomed the cooperation between Central Asian nations and Germany within the C5+1 format and look forward to a new summit in the near future.