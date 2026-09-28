Тanker hit in waters of Strait of Hormuz

According to UKMTO, a commercial tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz was damaged after being hit by a projectile, an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A tanker passing through the waters of the Strait of Hormuz was hit by a projectile. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) informed.

"UKMTO received a delayed report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. A verified source reported that the tanker was hit by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating,”

- the statement reads.

The agency stressed that vessels are advised to exercise caution when passing through the Strait of Hormuz and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

It should be noted that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has reached a critical point amid the military confrontation between the United States and Iran. Due to regular attacks on commercial vessels attempting to transit the route without official permission from Tehran, shipping activity in the region has fallen by 75%, while global oil prices have exceeded $107 per barrel.