Mustafayev, Pezeshkian discuss strengthening ties

Shahin Mustafayev met with the country’s president during his visit to Iran. The sides discussed the development of relations between Baku and Tehran.

A meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev was held in Tehran on September 29, Iranian media reported.

The main topic of discussion was strengthening bilateral relations.

It was emphasised that the development of road, air and rail routes forms the basis for strengthening relations between Tehran and Baku.

The meeting also highlighted the need to strengthen transport and corridor routes and make use of existing opportunities.