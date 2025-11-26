Ex-IDPs back to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons has been sent to Azerbaijan's Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 38 families, or 139 people, are returning to their village.

The returning residents consist of families who temporarily resided in different regions of the country, in dormitories and sanatoriums, Trend reported.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani army liberated nine more villages in the Jabrayil region - Karkhulu, Shukurbeyli, Charakan, Dashkasan, Khorovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yukhari Maralyan, and Dejal.