Vestnik Kavkaza

Ex-IDPs back to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Ex-IDPs back to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
© Photo: Trend

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons has been sent to Azerbaijan's Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 38 families, or 139 people, are returning to their village.

The returning residents consist of families who temporarily resided in different regions of the country, in dormitories and sanatoriums, Trend reported.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani army liberated nine more villages in the Jabrayil region - Karkhulu, Shukurbeyli, Charakan, Dashkasan, Khorovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yukhari Maralyan, and Dejal.

475 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.