Vestnik Kavkaza

Fifty injured in tourist bus accident in Türkiye

Fifty injured in tourist bus accident in Türkiye
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Nearly 50 people were injured when a tourist bus crashed in Turkey's Çanakkale province on Sunday, May 24, local media reported.

The bus was traveling from Ankara to Çanakkale when the accident occurred.

"For an unknown reason, a tourist bus traveling from Ankara to Çanakkale veered off the highway into a field and overturned near the village of Yıldıran in Çanakkale Province",

Türkiye newspaper reported.

Forty-six people — the driver and 45 passengers — were injured in the crash. All were taken to hospitals.

None of the victims are in life-threatening condition

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