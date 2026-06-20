First container ship arrives in Iran since blockade lifted

The first container ship to enter Iran since the US naval blockade was lifted arrived at the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province on June 21, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced the lifting of the blockade after the signing of a bilateral agreement. He also said US naval forces would remain in the region to monitor compliance.

Talks between US and Iranian delegations are set to begin today in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar also taking part.