Foreign Ministers of Iran, Oman meet in Tehran

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic and the Kingdom of Oman, Abbas Araghchi and Badr al-Busaidi, held talks in the Iranian capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi. The negotiations took place in Tehran, the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

Al-Busaidi visited the Iranian capital to discuss aspects of bilateral relations and regional issues with Araghchi.

However, according to the department, the details of this meeting will become known later.

Earlier, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei, announcing the upcoming meeting, noted that the ministers would discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict between Iran and the United States.