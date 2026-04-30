Foreign diplomats arrive in Karabakh

The representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan has begun a two-day visit to the liberated territories of the republic.

The diplomats already visited Khojaly and the city of Khankendi.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh.

On the morning of May 1, the delegation visited the memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide. The diplomats toured the memorial complex erected in memory of the victims of the genocide in Khojaly.

Then, the diplomatic corps arrived in Khankendi, where they visited Victory Park.