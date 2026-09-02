Foreigners spent 900 million dollars in Azerbaijan in first seven months

Foreign tourists spent around $900 million in Azerbaijan from January to July, with transport services accounting for the largest share at over $400 million.

Transportation services accounted for the majority of this spending: over 699 million manats, or $400 million. Accommodation costs for foreign tourists amounted to 285 million manats, and food costs amounted to almost 290 million manats.

Russian citizens were the top spenders, with over 492 million manats, though still less than last year. Turkish and Kazakh visitors followed.

Overall foreign tourist spending fell 18.3% year‑on‑year, with accommodation down 27.4%. However, spending rose on car rentals, sports, entertainment, and shopping.

Tourist arrivals dropped by about 9% to 1.34 million during the period.