Vestnik Kavkaza

Former Belgorod Oblast governor recommended for Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia

Former Belgorod Oblast governor recommended for Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Vyacheslav Gladkov will assume the post of Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia. The current diplomatic representative, Mikhail Shurgalin, has been recalled.

The State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots approved the appointment of former Belgorod Oblast governor Vyacheslav Gladkov as Russian diplomatic representative to Abkhazia.

"Deputies of the relevant committee, the Committee on CIS Affairs, heard today a presentation on the recall and appointment of diplomatic representatives in Tajikistan and Abkhazia. Well, in Abkhazia, as in all other cases, they unanimously approved the appointment of former governor Vyacheslav Gladkov as ambassador to Abkhazia,”

– Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Konstantin Zatulin said.

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