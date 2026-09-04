G20 finance ministers and central bank governors agreed in Asheville that the conflict involving Iran should be brought to an end. Anton Siluanov, who attended the G20 financial meeting in the US earlier this week, spoke about the agreement.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who took part in the G20 financial summit in Asheville, North Carolina, US, this week, spoke about the consensus among G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on the Iran conflict: all participants called for it to be stopped immediately.

Siluanov noted that the issue was placed on the agenda at the request of Western G20 members and was discussed in terms of how the US-Israeli war against Iran had affected and continues to affect the global economy.

“It is clear that everyone is concerned about the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, the volume of oil supplies from the Gulf countries, and energy prices,”

- Anton Siluanov said.