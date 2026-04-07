Galuzin and Mustafayev confirm mutual commitment for bilateral cooperation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev held talks in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

The two diplomats discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres amid planned intergovernmental contacts. They also addressed current issues of coordination between their foreign ministries.

"The sides noted their mutual commitment to continuing effective joint work aimed at further strengthening multifaceted Russian-Azerbaijani ties and allied cooperation, as well as ensuring security and developing cooperation in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region",

Russia's Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministry added that the meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere.