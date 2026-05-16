Morocco gets acquainted with Azerbaijani culture

Azerbaijan was represented at the second edition of the International Gastronomy Festival (FIGS) held in Rabat.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Rabat, the festival was organized by the Diplomatic Circle of Morocco with the support of the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family.

More than 30 countries and international organizations took part in the event, held at the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco. The festival showcased the cultural heritage and culinary traditions of peoples around the world.

Azerbaijan was represented with a national stand. Visitors had the opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijani culture, discover the richness of the national cuisine and taste dishes belonging to the country's culinary heritage. Guests were served traditional Azerbaijani dishes, including dolma, dovgha, pilaf and baklava, AzerTAC reported.

The event was organized for charitable purposes, and the funds raised will be used to support people in need and implement charitable initiatives.