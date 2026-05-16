Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia near 10mln dollars

In January-April 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $9.646 million to Armenia, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

According to the latest data, of this amount, $3.889 million was recorded in April alone. Currently, Azerbaijan exports gasoline and diesel to Armenia, while grain and fertilisers from Russia and Kazakhstan reach the Armenian market in transit through Azerbaijani territory.

Indirect imports from Armenia to Azerbaijan totalled $960 over the first four months of the year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's imports from Armenia through indirect channels totaled only $960 during the four‑month period. According to the State Customs Committee, the entire amount were roses. The flowers were imported from the Netherlands and entered Azerbaijan via Armenia. There were no imports from Armenia in April.

Azerbaijan’s exports of goods to Armenia amounted to $788,800 for the whole of 2025. In the first four months of 2026, the export volume was already 12-fold higher than the last year's numbers.